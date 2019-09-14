BREAKING: Huge Fires, Smoke Plumes After Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Fields Claimed by Yemen’s Houthis

Drone attacks sparked fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday, the interior ministry said, the latest such assault claimed by Yemeni rebels as the energy giant prepares for a much-anticipated stock listing.

Huge palls of smoke rose into the sky after the pre-dawn attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais, two major Aramco facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia, which follow a spike in regional tensions with Iran.

The attacks highlight how the increasingly advanced weaponry of the Iran-linked Huthi rebels — from ballistic missiles to unmanned drones — poses a serious threat to oil installations in Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude exporter.

NEW SATELLITE PICTURE of the Abqaiq drone attack in Saudi Arabia, showing huge smoke plumes, via @NASAEarth near real-time imagery. Abqaiq is the world's largest oil processing plant | #SaudiArabia #oil #OOTT pic.twitter.com/LQFXaF3QWF — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) September 14, 2019

“At 4:00 am (0100 GMT) the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of… drones,” the interior ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“The two fires have been controlled.” [As opposed to exinguished.]

Good point. Also bears noting that obviously nothing the Saudis say about the damage or even the attack itself can be taken seriously. The only credible info will come from the oil industry. Production and output numbers can't be dismembered with a bone saw and disappeared https://t.co/pFPyek82aj — Mitchell Prothero (@mitchprothero) September 14, 2019

The statement added that an investigation had been launched after the attack in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, but did not specify whether operations at the two facilities had been affected.

Interior ministry spokesman Mansour al-Turki told AFP there were no casualties.

But the full extent of the damage was not immediately clear as reporters were not allowed near the plants where Saudi authorities appeared to have beefed up security.

Abqaiq City

Saudi

Aramco

The capital of the oil industry

Explosions and fires

Now residents are evacuating the city

It has the largest community of Americans and Westerners pic.twitter.com/iTCNza0FHl — Nasser (@Nasser22820844) September 14, 2019

#UPDATE An AFPTV screen grab from a video made on September 14, 2019, shows smoke billowing from an #Aramco oil facility in #Abqaiq, about 60km (37 miles) southwest of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia's eastern province pic.twitter.com/LwMOnPRTNJ — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 14, 2019

In recent months, the Huthi rebels have carried out a spate of cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi air bases and other facilities in what they say is retaliation for a long-running Saudi-led bombing campaign on rebel-held areas in Yemen.

The rebels launched “a large-scale operation involving 10 drones that targeted refineries in Abqaiq and Khurais in eastern Saudi Arabia”, the group’s Al-Masirah television reported.

Last month, an attack claimed by Huthi rebels sparked a fire at Aramco’s Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility — close to the Emirati border — but no casualties were reported by the company.

Rebel drones also targeted two oil pumping stations on Saudi Arabia’s key east-west pipeline in May, shutting it down for several days.

I repeat something I said earlier: one important thing to bear in mind looking at the fires / smoke (while we await word from Aramco): Abqaiq may have gone into an emergency shut down during the attack, triggering emergency flaring — that flaring may be some of the fires / smoke — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) September 14, 2019

Here's a long video compilation showing different angles of what is supposedly the aftermath of the explosion. pic.twitter.com/HEtaPqu93n — Nate Rosenblatt (@NateRosenblatt) September 14, 2019

The gunshots and the explosions were heard by local residents at around 3 am this morning in Aramco compound near #Buqayq, #SaudiArabia. Some people I spoke to say there were about 12 explosions that rock the area. pic.twitter.com/0r27l2V2Zo — ZaidBenjamin الحساب البديل (@ZaidBenjamin5) September 14, 2019

– Rebel threat –

The growing attacks underscore how Saudi infrastructure, including oil installations, are increasingly vulnerable to rebel attacks four years after a Saudi-led coalition launched a military intervention in Yemen.

The Abqaiq facility, 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of Aramco’s Dhahran headquarters, is home to the company’s largest oil processing plant.

Khurais, 250 kilometres from Dhahran, hosts a major Aramco oil field.

“Depending on the extent of the damage and any outages, Aramco will use its contingency plans by tapping into its storage if necessary,” Samir Madani, co-founder of shipping monitoring website Tanker Trackers, told AFP.

“The Saudis are using language in their statements to assure customers that the fires are under control. But there could be supply disruptions if the damage at Abqaiq is extensive.”

The Abqaiq plant, which Aramco says plays a “pivotal role” in its operations, has been targeted by militants in the past.

In an attack claimed by Al-Qaeda in February 2006, suicide bombers with explosive-laden vehicles attempted to penetrate the processing plant, killing two security guards.

The two bombers also died in the attack, which failed to breach the compound, authorities reported at the time.

In 2014, a Saudi court sentenced a man to death for links to the 2006 attack. Two other Saudis were jailed for 33 and 27 years respectively, state media reported.

This what @Aramco says about the Abqaiq plant: “As the company's largest oil processing facility and the largest crude oil stabilization plant in the world, Abqaiq plays a pivotal role in our day-to-day operations.” pic.twitter.com/yincdRr4oW — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) September 14, 2019

– Aramco IPO –

Riyadh had reportedly hoped for a quick win against the Huthis, but instead waded into a quagmire that has cost it billions of dollars and tarnished its reputation, while devastating the Arab world’s poorest country.

Tensions in the Gulf have further soared since May, with US President Donald Trump calling off air strikes against Iran at the last minute in June after it downed a US drone.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have also blamed Iran for multiple attacks on tankers in the Gulf.

The latest attacks come as Saudi Arabia accelerates preparations for a much-anticipated initial public offering of Aramco, the world’s most profitable company.

The mammoth IPO forms the cornerstone of a reform programme envisaged by the kingdom’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a son of King Salman, to wean the Saudi economy off its reliance on oil.

Aramco is ready for a two-stage stock market debut including an international listing “very soon”, its CEO Amin Nasser told reporters on Tuesday.

The first video shows one of the explosions from the vantage point of a parking lot nearby. Bursts of gunfire are audible in the distance. Geolocated: (https://t.co/wsiBO5UZKz) pic.twitter.com/OXOYf6mxCb — John Marquee (@john_marquee) September 14, 2019

