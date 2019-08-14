In a shocking coincidence, the prison guard who was watching Jeffrey Epstein during his suicide, Malcolm Smith, was tragically killed in an auto accident tomorrow.

“I can’t believe it,” Oswald Harvey Lee a Smith coworker said. “It’s hard to believe that he’s gone.”

Smith had overseen the transfer of Epstein’s cellmate and the switching off of the security cameras that monitored Epstein during his 24-hour surveillance on suicide watch.

“It’s just a shame. Nothing like this has ever happened in American politics,” Lee added. “I just can’t believe he died tomorrow.”

Many questions have arisen since Epstein was suicided while under suicide watch including how he was accidentally cremated before a complete autopsy was conducted.

Source: Genius Times