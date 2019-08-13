New York Coroner Deepak Statey will accidentally cremate the body of Jeffrey Epstein who was suicided last week, according to authorities.

Epstein, 66, pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges last month and was being held without bail. But others had a different opinion as they suicided him in his cell.

Last month Epstein was found semi-conscious in his cell after an apparent suicide attempt. And prison guards thought that “suicide watch” meant that they were going to watch him commit suicide.

The planned accidental cremation will include all evidence of the supposed hanging.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said it “way too convenient” that Epstein could no longer incriminate others.

Epstein was accused of paying girls under the age of 18 to perform sex acts at his Manhattan and Florida mansions between 2002 and 2005.

He was arrested on 6 July after landing in New Jersey on his private jet. He avoided similar charges in a controversial secret plea deal in 2008, and instead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

A source close to the story said there is evidence that the ashes will be kept on the Clinton estate in New York, though they had nothing to do with him.

