Podcast: Bolton’s Economic War on Venezuela

On FPF #385, I cover the US economic war against Venezuela. The US imposed sanctions on Venezuela under Obama. After John Bolton joined the Trump administration as National Security Adviser, the US ramped up the economic war against Venezuela by sanctioning the state oil company, and by supporting Juan Guaido’s coup attempt. Trump slapped new sanction on Venezuela this week. Bolton says the sanctions can be used to punish anyone who trades with the Maduro regime. I discuss possible consequences of the reckless foreign policy and how Trump has used sanctions against other countries.

Caitlin Johnstone