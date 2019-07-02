Bolton Rejects ‘Nuclear Freeze’ With North Korea

John Bolton issued an angry Tweet on Monday condemning reports from the New York Times that the Trump Administration might seek a compromise with North Korea involving a freeze of the nation’s nuclear arsenal instead of immediately insisting on denuclearization.

Bolton insisted that neither he nor anyone else had ever discussed such an idea, or even heard of the idea that such a deal was under consideration. He demanded that “there should be consequences” for the newspaper for daring to publish it.

Bolton went on to call the report “a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President.” The New York Times responded on Twitter, saying they stand behind the accuracy of their reporting.

Among administration officials, Bolton has always been one of the most hesitant toward North Korea diplomacy to begin with, and would be one who would oppose any sort of administration move to dial down demands on North Korea.

This means that Bolton may be trying to shoot down the media reports on what is being considered, to try to direct negotiations toward a more hardline US position, the kind of position that has been failing for months.

Source: Antiwar.com