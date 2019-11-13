Bolivia’s New Self-Declared “Interim President” Believes Indians Are “Satanic”, Shouldn’t Be Allowed in Cities

Good to see the Empire bringing progress and enlightment to Bolivia:

"I dream of a #Bolivia free of Indigenous satanic rites, the city is not for 'Indians,' they better go to the highlands or El Chaco," Senator @JeanineAnez said on her Twitter account about her country where more than 65% of the population is Indigenous. #GolpeDeEstadoBolivia pic.twitter.com/IB6109iGYR — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 13, 2019

Bolivia's new interim president has deleted a racist tweet she made only a week ago where she said a group of indigenous Bolivians couldn't actually be indigenous because they were wearing shoes. The Internet Archive, however, is a thing.https://t.co/JpXVor42bq — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) November 13, 2019

The new interim president of Bolivia deleted her tweet where she called the indigenous Aymara "satanic". Good thing that the Internet Archive still exists.https://t.co/h9g3tGMHgY — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) November 13, 2019

"I dream of a Bolivia free of indigenous satanic rituals, the city is not for the indians send them to the high plains or to the Chaco!"

–Jeanine Áñez Chávez, self-proclaimed president of Bolivia pic.twitter.com/DMY6CcB88I — Fox Terrorism 🇵🇸xpert (@CultofNewMedia) November 13, 2019

This is what Bolivia's parliament looked like when Senator Jeanine Añez decided to swear herself in as head of state. No majority, no quorum, no vote on whether to accept @evoespueblo's resignation as required by law. No constitutional process. She just took power. That's a #Coup pic.twitter.com/cSJgOd9Jv5 — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) November 13, 2019

And how in the world is it possible to doubt Morales stole the election when the opposition is led by someone who believes 65% of the population performs “satanic rituals” and are not fit to live in cities?