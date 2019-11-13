Checkpoint Asia

Bolivia’s New Self-Declared “Interim President” Believes Indians Are “Satanic”, Shouldn’t Be Allowed in Cities

Yay, progress!
Marko Marjanović Politics, Society 435 0

Good to see the Empire bringing progress and enlightment to Bolivia:

And how in the world is it possible to doubt Morales stole the election when the opposition is led by someone who believes 65% of the population performs “satanic rituals” and are not fit to live in cities?

Faux blonde — trying just a little too hard for that Euro look?