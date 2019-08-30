As Many as Three Nations Flock to Empire’s Anti-Iran Naval Force

Heavily courting NATO, EU member nations, and other global powers, the US initially presented this back in July as a huge deal. In the end, they managed to get three other participants, Britain, Australia, and Bahrain.

Many nations were very public in rejecting the idea of joining the operation, both in that they don’t envision Iran posing a threat to their ships in the first place, and particularly in that in joining the US fleet they’d be making themselves a target if the US escalates this into a war.

Indeed, even this paltry collection of participants was inflated by Britain announcing their own fleet, recruiting for it, and then folding it into the US version when it became apparent there was so little interest.

Source: Antiwar.com