Another Saudi Failure in Yemen

On FPF #387, I discuss Saudi losing the second capital of Yemen to southern separatists. The southern separatists were long allies of the Saudis in the war against the Houthi. However, the separatists recently went to war against the Saudi-backed government in Yemen and seized the city of Aden. Losing a capital city of Yemen for the second time is the latest in a long string of failures for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Saudi – with essential US backing – continues to wage the failing war in Yemen, and the people of Yemen are suffering under the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet.

Links

