A Coup in Bolivia

On FPF #418, I discuss the events in Bolivia that led to Morales’ resignation. Mainstream sources and groups claim Morales deserved to be removed from power after violating term limits and rigging a recent election.

I explain the alternative narrative that Morales was removed by a military and police coup. I cover ties coup leaders have with the US.

Links:

Bolivia

Bolivia’s president resigns, says he was forced out by a coup. He was facing calls from the military and police to step down after the OAS claimed he fraudulently counted votes in the recent election. Dave DeCamp explains that the OAS claim that the former Bolivian president engaged is disputed by other groups. The US is backing the change of power. [Link]

The former Bolivian president Morales has accepted asylum in Mexico. [Link]

Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declares herself interim president. [Link]

Afghanistan:

Afghanistan will release three Taliban members – including the leader of the Haqqani Network. In exchange for the Taliban release American and Australian professors. [Link ]

A US airstrike killed four Afghan soldiers. [Link] The US envoy to Afghanistan says the US supports the swap. [Link]

Seven people were killed by a car bomb in Afghanistan. [Link]

Israel:

The Israeli high court upholds a ruling that bars a Human Rights Watch official from the country because of his past support for BDS. [Link]

Israel forces shot a Palestinian man dead in the West Bank. [Link]

Israel says it killed the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Israel also targeted another member of the group who lived in Damascus. The target in Syria was not killed; however, two people were killed in the Israeli strike. The targeted strikes have started a round of fighting between Israel and Gaza. [Link]