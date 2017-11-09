Trump to North Korea: You Can Have Peace, Just Disarm Unilaterally and Ready for the Next Set of Demands

The US pro-imperial media has decided that Trump’s speech given to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul Tuseday was one of “measured reassurance“. According to the New York Times gone were the war threats, replaced by the reassurance that “it will all work out”.

Somehow just because in pro-peace South Korea, and just before the visit to Beijing, Trump has to refrain from making threats of “fire and fury” this is enough, for the imperialist media, to make for a measured speech. They must not have been listening to the same speech.

After beating his chest about three US carrier battle groups “loaded to the maximum with F-35 and F-18 jet fighters” and nuclear submarines “appropriately positioned” in close proximity to North Korea and warning that history was full of “discarded regimes” that had come into conflict with the United States, the US president concluded his performance with:

“I also have come here to this peninsula to deliver a message directly to the leader of the North Korean dictatorship—the weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in great danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face. North Korea is not the paradise your grandfather envisioned. It is a hell that no person deserves. Yet despite every crime you have committed against god and man… we will offer a path towards a much better future.

It begins with an end to the aggression of your regime, a stop to your development of ballistic missiles and complete verifiable and total denuclearisation.”

Very amusing how the US president feels it falls onto him to forgive Pyongyang’s “every crime against god and man” and accept North Korea back into the fold. Last I checked USA’s rap sheet was many times longer than that of North Korea.

North Korea is a police state internally but the US has brought death and war to every corner of the world. In fact the US has killed many more North Koreans than Pyongyang ever did.

After countless deaths in Korea, Vietnam and Iraq – to name just the costliest of US imperial adventures post-WWII the US is hardly in the position to be accepting anyone into the civilized world. It is not yet there itself.

The other cute part is what North Korea has to do to receive this absolution from the empire. “It begins with” – meaning there will be plenty more demands after this one. But what is the first one? A “complete, verifiable and total de-nuclearization”. Oh well, just that?

So North Korea is to unilaterally set aside all of its nuclear weapons and put itself at the tender mercies of the US carrier battlegroups and nuclear submarines surrounding it – just so that it can get ready for yet more American demands?

Wow, what a “measured” speech.